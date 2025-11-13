DOGE Vs. SHIB: Only One Meme Coin Looks Ready To Explode

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are no longer moving in sync. This week's charts show a rare split in momentum, with DOGE tightening into a breakout-ready wedge while SHIB slips deeper into a stubborn downtrend.

Dogecoin Coils Inside Descending Wedge

DOGE Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Dogecoin trades near $0.173, rebounding slightly from last week's low but still pinned beneath a descending resistance line.

The pattern shows compression inside a clean wedge, where volatility usually expands before a directional move.

The Supertrend remains bearish, and all major EMAs — 20, 50, 100, and 200 — sit above price, leaning downward.

The 20-day EMA at $0.1809 is the first ceiling, while the 50-day EMA near $0.198 marks the initial breakout trigger.

A close above both could flip sentiment bullish and open targets at $0.208 and $0.240, aligning with prior rejection zones.

The lower wedge boundary near $0.160 has held twice since October, confirming strong buyer defense.

Losing that level would invalidate the setup and expose the next supports near $0.145 and $0.120.

For now, the wedge structure remains constructive as long as price stays above $0.160.

Shiba Inu Still Stuck Under Heavy Resistance

SHIB Price Prediction (Source: TradingView)

Shiba Inu continues to struggle under a descending trendline that has capped upside momentum since early 2025.

Price trades around $0.00000950, unable to clear even short-term moving averages, while sellers maintain control.

All the Major EMAs slope downward, confirming that every bounce is met with supply.

The mid-Bollinger Band also acts as resistance, showing weak follow-through on recovery attempts.

Key horizontal support sits near $0.00000890, a zone that held during several selloffs since October.

A close below that could expose $0.00000864 and the deeper liquidity block around $0.00000600.

For upside attempts, bulls must break above the 20 EMA at $0.00000987, with a confirmed close above $0.00001075 needed to target $0.00001150 to $0.00001250.

Momentum Diverges Between The Two

While Shiba Inu's structure remains bearish, Dogecoin's wedge compression hints at potential reversal momentum.

If DOGE clears $0.181, it could spark a short-term trend shift, while SHIB still faces major resistance overhead.

Traders are watching both closely as volatility builds across the broader meme coin sector.

