DOGE Vs. SHIB: Only One Meme Coin Looks Ready To Explode

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) are no longer moving in sync. This week's charts show a rare split in momentum, with DOGE tightening into a breakout-ready wedge while SHIB slips deeper into a stubborn downtrend.
Dogecoin Coils Inside Descending Wedge
DOGE Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)
Dogecoin trades near $0.173, rebounding slightly from last week's low but still pinned beneath a descending resistance line.
The pattern shows compression inside a clean wedge, where volatility usually expands before a directional move.
The Supertrend remains bearish, and all major EMAs — 20, 50, 100, and 200 — sit above price, leaning downward.
The 20-day EMA at $0.1809 is the first ceiling, while the 50-day EMA near $0.198 marks the initial breakout trigger.
A close above both could flip sentiment bullish and open targets at $0.208 and $0.240, aligning with prior rejection zones.
The lower wedge boundary near $0.160 has held twice since October, confirming strong buyer defense.
Losing that level would invalidate the setup and expose the next supports near $0.145 and $0.120.
For now, the wedge structure remains constructive as long as price stays above $0.160.
Shiba Inu Still Stuck Under Heavy Resistance
SHIB Price Prediction (Source: TradingView)
Shiba Inu continues to struggle under a descending trendline that has capped upside momentum since early 2025.
Price trades around $0.00000950, unable to clear even short-term moving averages, while sellers maintain control.
All the Major EMAs slope downward, confirming that every bounce is met with supply.
The mid-Bollinger Band also acts as resistance, showing weak follow-through on recovery attempts.
Key horizontal support sits near $0.00000890, a zone that held during several selloffs since October.
A close below that could expose $0.00000864 and the deeper liquidity block around $0.00000600.
For upside attempts, bulls must break above the 20 EMA at $0.00000987, with a confirmed close above $0.00001075 needed to target $0.00001150 to $0.00001250.
Momentum Diverges Between The Two
While Shiba Inu's structure remains bearish, Dogecoin's wedge compression hints at potential reversal momentum.
If DOGE clears $0.181, it could spark a short-term trend shift, while SHIB still faces major resistance overhead.
Traders are watching both closely as volatility builds across the broader meme coin sector.
