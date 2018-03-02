Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Pfizer

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2018 7:21am   Comments
The Vetr community on Wednesday Upgraded Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd was extremely bullish on Pfizer, with 100 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating.

At the time of publication, Pfizer shares traded at $35.63. The Vetr crowd was still strongly bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $38.24 implying a 7.8 percent upside.

This bullish sentiment was echoed by analysts. The 12-month consensus analyst price target is currently at $41.50, implying a strong upside.

