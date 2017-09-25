Interbrand unveiled its18th annual Best Global Brands report on Monday, and technology is dominating.

To little surprise, Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s Google and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) top the list as the three most valuable brands. These companies are also the three most valuable in the world in terms of market cap.

Also of note, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) was also able to break into the top ten for the first time ever at No. 8.

Some notable new entrants to the 2017 list include: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) at No. 78, salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) at No. 84 and Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) at No. 88.

The total brand value for 2017 was $1.87 trillion, where Apple’s brand value alone was listed at $184 billion.

See also: 12 Most Valuable Pieces Of Memorabilia In History

The rankings are based on three key components that contribute to the brand’s cumulative value:

The financial performance of the branded products and services.

The role the brand plays in influencing customer choice.

The strength the brand has to command a premium price or secure earnings for the company.

“We are living in one of the most exciting periods of change — societal, technological, industrial — that impacts every aspect of commerce and life,” said Jez Frampton, Global Chief Executive Officer of Interbrand. “In this ever-shifting context, growth becomes more challenging, which is why businesses need brands more than ever. The Best Global Brands understand that brands are the platform for growth.”

The Top 10 List

Apple. Google. Microsoft. The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Samsung Electronic (OTC: SSNLF). Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM). Facebook. Mercedes-Benz. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM).



According to Interbrand, the five top growing brands were Facebook (48 percent growth), Amazon (29 percent), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) (19 percent), adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY) (17 percent) and Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) (16 percent).

More than half of the Best Global Brands on the list came from four sectors: Automotive (16), Technology (15), Financial Services (12) and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (9).

Given how important brands are to the retail environment, retail was the top-growing sector in percentage terms (19 percent).

Interbrand will hold its Best Global Brands Summit on Sept. 27 at One World Trade in New York.

Related Link: The 9 Hottest Toys For The 2017 Holidays, Courtesy Of Walmart

Posted-In: Interbrand Jez FramptonNews Psychology Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.