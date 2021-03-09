Why PPL's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In PPL's Stock Today

PPL (NYSE:PPL) is currently down 2.97% to a price of $27.41. The stock's current volume for the day is 235.55 thousand, which is approximately 5.13% of its previous 30-day average volume of 4.59 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: PPL shares are trading lower after Wolfe Research downgraded the stock from Outperform to Peer Perform and announced a price target of $29 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of PPL's stock was $27.75 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $31.71 and a low of $18.12 in the past 52 weeks.

