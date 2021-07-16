fbpx
QQQ
-2.92
363.44
-0.81%
DIA
-3.20
353.14
-0.91%
SPY
-3.34
438.09
-0.77%

AMC Flashes Bullish Reversal Pattern: A Technical Analysis

byMelanie Schaffer
July 16, 2021 10:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AMC Flashes Bullish Reversal Pattern: A Technical Analysis

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE:AMC) was attracting high interest in the WallStreetBets community on Thursday after the stock printed a reversal and closed over 7% higher.

AMC has been trending in a number of trading communities for months due to discrepancies in the stocks underlying statistics and a belief naked shorting is holding AMC down. There’s also a possibility traders see AMC as a reopening play.

Last weekend, AMC reported a post-pandemic attendance record of 3.2 million movie-goers at its cinemas globally although the number is still much lower than pre-pandemic levels.

After retracing over 50% from its record high of $72.62 on June 2, AMC looks set for a move higher.

The AMC Chart: After reaching its new all-time high, AMC appears to have retraced into an ABC wave pattern, according to Elliot Wave Theory. An ABC correction wave can appear at the end of an impulse move and in AMC’s stock the impulse move took place between May 7 and June 2 when the stock skyrocketed 693%.

The ABC correction wave consists of a 5-3-5 pattern within the wave where there are five counts in a zig-zag pattern from the high to the low, three counts from the low to a lower high and then five counts down to a new low. The length of lines A and B is longer and equal while the length of line B is shorter.

The end of the wave also coincides with a support zone at $31.81 and on Thursday, AMC bounced from the area. This, along with the end of an ABC correction, indicates higher prices may come.

See Also: Understanding The Pandemic Stock Trading Boom: Survey Profiles New Generation Of Investors

AMC is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, which is bearish. The stock is also trading under the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is currently bearish. It should be noted AMC’s stock is known to make huge moves in a single day, so could easily recapture the moving averages with a surge in volume.

amc_july_16.png

Bulls want to see bullish continuation volume push AMC back up over a resistance level at $39.71. If it can regain the level as support, it could trade back up toward the $47.91 mark.

Bears want to see the reversal pattern negated and for bearish volume to drop AMC’s stock under support at $31.81. If AMC were to close under that level it could fall all the way back toward the $20 area.

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment traded up 1.5% to $36.55 at publciaiton time.

Photo: Tima Miroshnichenko from Pexels

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Norwegian Cruise Line And Occidental Petroleum Lead The SPY Lower Friday

U.S. indices were trading lower Friday, with weakness possibly related to continued concerns over inflation as well as a rebound in US COVID-19 cases. read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Into Corsair Gaming, ContextLogic (Wish), Or Netflix?

These stocks saw high retail investor interest on social media at press time early Friday. read more

AMC Sees High WallStreetBets Interest Amid Stock Surge; GameStop, Apple, SPY Other Top Trends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is seeing high interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum after the movie theatre chain’s stock surged on Thursday, while SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) continu read more

AMD And Biogen Lead The QQQ Lower Thursday

U.S. indices were trading lower Thursday as investors weigh Fed Chair Powell’s comments on inflation to the Senate banking panel.  read more