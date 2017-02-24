Read More

ZTE offers a suite of telecommunications and information technology equipment to carriers, businesses, and the public sector. The firm's product portfolio covers wireless networks, core networks, fixed access, terminals, and other telecom verticals. ZTE generates a majority of its revenue from equipment supporting carriers' networks, but also provides handset terminals and telecom software systems. The Asia-Pacific region accounts for a majority of the firm's revenue, but ZTE also has a presence in Europe and the Americas.