Zendesk Inc is a part of the technology sector in the United States. With the primary objective of rendering software solutions, Zendesk offers SaaS platform to facilitate customer interactions with the organization. The Company's customer service platform helps organizations track and predict common questions and provides a path to answers. It also develops chat and messaging applications as an alternative means of bridging the gap between organizations and customers. Zendesk's revenue model includes fees for subscription of software and other add-on services provided primarily in the United States and to a lesser extent in other parts of the world.