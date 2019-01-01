|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of zooplus (OTCPK: ZLPSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for zooplus.
The latest price target for zooplus (OTCPK: ZLPSF) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ZLPSF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for zooplus (OTCPK: ZLPSF) is $533 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 15:11:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for zooplus.
zooplus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for zooplus.
zooplus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.