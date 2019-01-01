|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Zicix (OTCPK: ZICX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Zicix.
There is no analysis for Zicix
The stock price for Zicix (OTCPK: ZICX) is $0.004 last updated Today at 2:43:06 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Zicix.
Zicix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Zicix.
Zicix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.