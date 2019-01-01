2G Energy AG is a Germany based company manufacturer and provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The group through development, production, and technical installation, as well as digital grid integration, combined heat and power systems (CHP), offers comprehensive solutions for combined heat and power generation. The product range of the company includes CHP modules for operation deploying natural gas, biogas, other lean gases, and hydrogen. The company's products have applications in sectors like Chemical and pharmaceutical industries, Horticultural, shopping centers, landfills, hotels, heating networks, swimming pools, and others. The group has business operations in Germany and internationally, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the operations in Germany.