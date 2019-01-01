QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
376.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
2G Energy AG is a Germany based company manufacturer and provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The group through development, production, and technical installation, as well as digital grid integration, combined heat and power systems (CHP), offers comprehensive solutions for combined heat and power generation. The product range of the company includes CHP modules for operation deploying natural gas, biogas, other lean gases, and hydrogen. The company's products have applications in sectors like Chemical and pharmaceutical industries, Horticultural, shopping centers, landfills, hotels, heating networks, swimming pools, and others. The group has business operations in Germany and internationally, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the operations in Germany.

2G Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 2G Energy (ZGBEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 2G Energy (OTCEM: ZGBEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 2G Energy's (ZGBEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 2G Energy.

Q

What is the target price for 2G Energy (ZGBEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 2G Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for 2G Energy (ZGBEF)?

A

The stock price for 2G Energy (OTCEM: ZGBEF) is $84 last updated Wed Oct 14 2020 15:08:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 2G Energy (ZGBEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 2G Energy.

Q

When is 2G Energy (OTCEM:ZGBEF) reporting earnings?

A

2G Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 2G Energy (ZGBEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 2G Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does 2G Energy (ZGBEF) operate in?

A

2G Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.