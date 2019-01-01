QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 1
Mkt Cap
7.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1.03
EPS
-0.03
Shares
35.2M
Outstanding
ZeU Technologies Inc is a forward-thinking Canadian technology company that has developed a blockchain protocol, providing the foundation for the next generation of crypto networks. Its technology maximizes transparency, security, and scalability as well as big data management. The company's strategy is to monetize blockchain transactions in diverse sectors such as payment, gaming, data, and healthcare.

ZeU Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ZeU Technologies (ZEUCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ZeU Technologies (OTCPK: ZEUCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ZeU Technologies's (ZEUCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ZeU Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for ZeU Technologies (ZEUCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ZeU Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for ZeU Technologies (ZEUCF)?

A

The stock price for ZeU Technologies (OTCPK: ZEUCF) is $0.20134 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:48:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ZeU Technologies (ZEUCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ZeU Technologies.

Q

When is ZeU Technologies (OTCPK:ZEUCF) reporting earnings?

A

ZeU Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ZeU Technologies (ZEUCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ZeU Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does ZeU Technologies (ZEUCF) operate in?

A

ZeU Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.