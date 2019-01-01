QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.14
Mkt Cap
123M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
986.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 26, 2021, 5:28PM
Zenabis Global Inc is a Canadian licensed cultivator of medical and recreational cannabis and a propagator and cultivator of floral and vegetable products. The Company operates in three segments Cannabis, Propagation, and Other.

Zenabis Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zenabis Global (ZBISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Zenabis Global's (ZBISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Zenabis Global.

Q

What is the target price for Zenabis Global (ZBISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Zenabis Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Zenabis Global (ZBISF)?

A

The stock price for Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) is $0.1247 last updated Wed Jun 02 2021 19:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Zenabis Global (ZBISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zenabis Global.

Q

When is Zenabis Global (OTC:ZBISF) reporting earnings?

A

Zenabis Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Zenabis Global (ZBISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zenabis Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Zenabis Global (ZBISF) operate in?

A

Zenabis Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.