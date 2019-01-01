QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.68 - 0.68
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
32.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.68
P/E
-
Shares
47.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. (YORKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. (OTCPK: YORKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc.'s (YORKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc..

Q

What is the target price for YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. (YORKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc.

Q

Current Stock Price for YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. (YORKF)?

A

The stock price for YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. (OTCPK: YORKF) is $0.6781 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. (YORKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc..

Q

When is YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. (OTCPK:YORKF) reporting earnings?

A

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. (YORKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc..

Q

What sector and industry does YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. (YORKF) operate in?

A

YORK HARBOUR METALS INC by York Harbour Metals Inc. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.