QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.18 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
2.2K/64K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
34.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
196.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gold Terra Resource Corp is a junior mineral exploration company. It is primarily involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its main focus is on the Yellowknife City Gold Project. Other projects of the company include the Stewart property and the Mulligan property.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gold Terra Resource Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gold Terra Resource (YGTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gold Terra Resource (OTCQX: YGTFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gold Terra Resource's (YGTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gold Terra Resource.

Q

What is the target price for Gold Terra Resource (YGTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gold Terra Resource

Q

Current Stock Price for Gold Terra Resource (YGTFF)?

A

The stock price for Gold Terra Resource (OTCQX: YGTFF) is $0.1764 last updated Today at 5:55:50 PM.

Q

Does Gold Terra Resource (YGTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gold Terra Resource.

Q

When is Gold Terra Resource (OTCQX:YGTFF) reporting earnings?

A

Gold Terra Resource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gold Terra Resource (YGTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gold Terra Resource.

Q

What sector and industry does Gold Terra Resource (YGTFF) operate in?

A

Gold Terra Resource is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.