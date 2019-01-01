QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 2.67
Mkt Cap
34.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
118.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yubo International Biotech Ltd formerly Magna-Lab Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yubo International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yubo International (YBGJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yubo International (OTCPK: YBGJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yubo International's (YBGJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yubo International.

Q

What is the target price for Yubo International (YBGJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yubo International

Q

Current Stock Price for Yubo International (YBGJ)?

A

The stock price for Yubo International (OTCPK: YBGJ) is $0.29125 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:15:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Yubo International (YBGJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yubo International.

Q

When is Yubo International (OTCPK:YBGJ) reporting earnings?

A

Yubo International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yubo International (YBGJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yubo International.

Q

What sector and industry does Yubo International (YBGJ) operate in?

A

Yubo International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.