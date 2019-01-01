|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|17.770
|18.460
|0.6900
|REV
|1.866B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alleghany (NYSE: Y) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alleghany’s space includes: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE), SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT), RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR), Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR).
The latest price target for Alleghany (NYSE: Y) was reported by JMP Securities on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 800.00 expecting Y to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.93% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alleghany (NYSE: Y) is $672.66 last updated Today at 6:13:49 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Alleghany.
Alleghany’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alleghany.
Alleghany is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.