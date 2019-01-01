QQQ
Range
661.67 - 676.33
Vol / Avg.
41.2K/63.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
605.14 - 737.89
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
669.77
P/E
8.88
EPS
37.42
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Alleghany Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that owns and manages subsidiaries that operate reinsurance and insurance operations. The company also executes certain private capital investments. The company classifies its business into three reportable segments: reinsurance, insurance, and Alleghany Capital. These segments' underwriting activities are evaluated separately from investment and corporate activities. Reinsurance contracts are generally classified as a treaty or facultative contracts. Treaty reinsurance provides for the automatic reinsuring of all or a portion of a specified class of risk underwritten by the ceding company. Facultative reinsurance is geared toward individual risks.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS17.77018.460 0.6900
REV1.866B

Analyst Ratings

Alleghany Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Alleghany (Y) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alleghany (NYSE: Y) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alleghany's (Y) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alleghany (Y) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alleghany (NYSE: Y) was reported by JMP Securities on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 800.00 expecting Y to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.93% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alleghany (Y)?

A

The stock price for Alleghany (NYSE: Y) is $672.66 last updated Today at 6:13:49 PM.

Q

Does Alleghany (Y) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alleghany.

Q

When is Alleghany (NYSE:Y) reporting earnings?

A

Alleghany’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Alleghany (Y) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alleghany.

Q

What sector and industry does Alleghany (Y) operate in?

A

Alleghany is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.