QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
0.04/2.41%
52 Wk
1.46 - 2.49
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
28.04
Open
-
P/E
11.38
EPS
0.28
Shares
4.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd manufactures and markets wind turbines and other wind power solutions. It has the experience and capability to construct wind farms, and offers support and service through the lifecycle of products and projects. This includes research and development, manufacturing, sales, and aftermarket service and maintenance to help products last several years. In addition, the company offers wind-power-related consultancy, and its completed winds farms in operation are managed by specialized and experienced service personnel. The company has three primary business segments: Wind, turbine, and generator manufacturing; Wind power services; and Wind farm investment and Development. The majority of the company's customers are in China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xinjiang Goldwind Science Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xinjiang Goldwind Science (XJNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTCPK: XJNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xinjiang Goldwind Science's (XJNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xinjiang Goldwind Science.

Q

What is the target price for Xinjiang Goldwind Science (XJNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xinjiang Goldwind Science

Q

Current Stock Price for Xinjiang Goldwind Science (XJNGF)?

A

The stock price for Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTCPK: XJNGF) is $1.6001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Xinjiang Goldwind Science (XJNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xinjiang Goldwind Science.

Q

When is Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTCPK:XJNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Xinjiang Goldwind Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xinjiang Goldwind Science (XJNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xinjiang Goldwind Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Xinjiang Goldwind Science (XJNGF) operate in?

A

Xinjiang Goldwind Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.