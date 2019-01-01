|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTCPK: XJNGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Xinjiang Goldwind Science.
There is no analysis for Xinjiang Goldwind Science
The stock price for Xinjiang Goldwind Science (OTCPK: XJNGF) is $1.6001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:45:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Xinjiang Goldwind Science.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Xinjiang Goldwind Science.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.