Range
36.27 - 36.52
Vol / Avg.
4K/8.2K
Div / Yield
0.87/2.45%
52 Wk
26.28 - 48.36
Mkt Cap
16.2B
Payout Ratio
23.35
Open
36.34
P/E
19.13
Shares
444.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its activities consist of production and sale of solar glass products, development and operation of solar farms and the provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. The company's segments include sales of solar glass; solar farm business which includes solar farm development and solar power generation; and EPC services. It derives revenue from two core business segments, namely sale and manufacturing of solar glass and solar farm business. Its operations are held in People's Republic of China and Other countries.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xinyi Solar Holdings (XISHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xinyi Solar Holdings (OTCPK: XISHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Xinyi Solar Holdings's (XISHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xinyi Solar Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Xinyi Solar Holdings (XISHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xinyi Solar Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Xinyi Solar Holdings (XISHY)?

A

The stock price for Xinyi Solar Holdings (OTCPK: XISHY) is $36.52 last updated Today at 5:47:38 PM.

Q

Does Xinyi Solar Holdings (XISHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xinyi Solar Holdings.

Q

When is Xinyi Solar Holdings (OTCPK:XISHY) reporting earnings?

A

Xinyi Solar Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xinyi Solar Holdings (XISHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xinyi Solar Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Xinyi Solar Holdings (XISHY) operate in?

A

Xinyi Solar Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.