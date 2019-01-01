Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. Its activities consist of production and sale of solar glass products, development and operation of solar farms and the provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. The company's segments include sales of solar glass; solar farm business which includes solar farm development and solar power generation; and EPC services. It derives revenue from two core business segments, namely sale and manufacturing of solar glass and solar farm business. Its operations are held in People's Republic of China and Other countries.