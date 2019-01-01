QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
27.19 - 27.33
Vol / Avg.
39.6K/205.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.92 - 28.17
Mkt Cap
911.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27.2
P/E
-
EPS
-0.95
Shares
33.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 5:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 8:42AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jun 7, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 1:57PM
Benzinga - May 18, 2021, 1:20PM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 9:31AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Intersect ENT Inc are a commercial drug delivery company committed to improving the quality of life for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. It offer's PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug-releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis and PROPEL contour, a steroid-releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia or openings of the dependent sinuses. The company generates revenues from the sale of our PROPEL family of products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intersect ENT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intersect ENT (XENT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intersect ENT's (XENT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intersect ENT (XENT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) was reported by SVB Leerink on August 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.25 expecting XENT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.75% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intersect ENT (XENT)?

A

The stock price for Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) is $27.23 last updated Today at 5:50:24 PM.

Q

Does Intersect ENT (XENT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intersect ENT.

Q

When is Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) reporting earnings?

A

Intersect ENT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Intersect ENT (XENT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intersect ENT.

Q

What sector and industry does Intersect ENT (XENT) operate in?

A

Intersect ENT is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.