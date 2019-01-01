Intersect ENT Inc are a commercial drug delivery company committed to improving the quality of life for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. It offer's PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug-releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis and PROPEL contour, a steroid-releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia or openings of the dependent sinuses. The company generates revenues from the sale of our PROPEL family of products.