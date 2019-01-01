QQQ
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (ARCA: XCEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF's (XCEM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM)?

A

The stock price for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (ARCA: XCEM) is $30.988 last updated Today at 5:36:55 PM.

Q

Does Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 29, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2017.

Q

When is Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (ARCA:XCEM) reporting earnings?

A

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) operate in?

A

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.