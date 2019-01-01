QQQ
Range
9.94 - 9.94
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/59.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.8 - 10.04
Mkt Cap
285.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.94
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
28.8M
Outstanding
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Williams Rowland Acq Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Williams Rowland Acq (WRAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Williams Rowland Acq (NYSE: WRAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Williams Rowland Acq's (WRAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Williams Rowland Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Williams Rowland Acq (WRAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Williams Rowland Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Williams Rowland Acq (WRAC)?

A

The stock price for Williams Rowland Acq (NYSE: WRAC) is $9.94 last updated Today at 2:51:36 PM.

Q

Does Williams Rowland Acq (WRAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Williams Rowland Acq.

Q

When is Williams Rowland Acq (NYSE:WRAC) reporting earnings?

A

Williams Rowland Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Williams Rowland Acq (WRAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Williams Rowland Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Williams Rowland Acq (WRAC) operate in?

A

Williams Rowland Acq is in the sector and industry.