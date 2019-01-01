QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
WQN Inc provides international Internet telephone services. The company sells virtual prepaid calling cards through its Internet site and transmits long-distance calls at discounted rates through the Internet and other computer networks.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WQN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WQN (WQNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WQN (OTCEM: WQNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WQN's (WQNI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WQN.

Q

What is the target price for WQN (WQNI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WQN

Q

Current Stock Price for WQN (WQNI)?

A

The stock price for WQN (OTCEM: WQNI) is $0.0011 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:33:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WQN (WQNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WQN.

Q

When is WQN (OTCEM:WQNI) reporting earnings?

A

WQN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WQN (WQNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WQN.

Q

What sector and industry does WQN (WQNI) operate in?

A

WQN is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.