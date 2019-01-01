QQQ
WaterPure International Inc is a development stage company engaged in manufacturing and marketing atmospheric water generators to the small office, home office, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include a POE system, Controller, Piping system among others.

WaterPure International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WaterPure International (WPUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WaterPure International (OTCPK: WPUR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are WaterPure International's (WPUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WaterPure International.

Q

What is the target price for WaterPure International (WPUR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WaterPure International

Q

Current Stock Price for WaterPure International (WPUR)?

A

The stock price for WaterPure International (OTCPK: WPUR) is $0.0065 last updated Today at 5:17:11 PM.

Q

Does WaterPure International (WPUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WaterPure International.

Q

When is WaterPure International (OTCPK:WPUR) reporting earnings?

A

WaterPure International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WaterPure International (WPUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WaterPure International.

Q

What sector and industry does WaterPure International (WPUR) operate in?

A

WaterPure International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.