WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on the distribution of the industrial real estate.

WPT Industrial REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WPT Industrial REIT (OTC: WPTIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WPT Industrial REIT's (WPTIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WPT Industrial REIT.

Q

What is the target price for WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) stock?

A

The latest price target for WPT Industrial REIT (OTC: WPTIF) was reported by Raymond James on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting WPTIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF)?

A

The stock price for WPT Industrial REIT (OTC: WPTIF) is $20.1 last updated Wed Oct 20 2021 18:29:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 29, 2021.

Q

When is WPT Industrial REIT (OTC:WPTIF) reporting earnings?

A

WPT Industrial REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WPT Industrial REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does WPT Industrial REIT (WPTIF) operate in?

A

WPT Industrial REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.