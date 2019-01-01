QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Wilmington PLC is an information services provider offering education and networking capabilities to its clients. Key focus areas include Risk & Compliance, Finance, Legal, and Insight. Its two Divisions are (Training & Education and Information & Data) Wilmington's portfolio of offerings includes data, information, intelligence, and solution sales; professional education, training, events and services; professional accreditation and assessment; and large, industry leading annual networking events. Geographic areas of presence, Europe (excluding the UK), North America, and the Rest of the World.

Wilmington Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wilmington (WMGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wilmington (OTCGM: WMGTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wilmington's (WMGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wilmington.

Q

What is the target price for Wilmington (WMGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wilmington

Q

Current Stock Price for Wilmington (WMGTF)?

A

The stock price for Wilmington (OTCGM: WMGTF) is $2.749293 last updated Today at 5:28:07 PM.

Q

Does Wilmington (WMGTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Wilmington (OTCGM:WMGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Wilmington does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wilmington (WMGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wilmington.

Q

What sector and industry does Wilmington (WMGTF) operate in?

A

Wilmington is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.