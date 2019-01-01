Wilmington PLC is an information services provider offering education and networking capabilities to its clients. Key focus areas include Risk & Compliance, Finance, Legal, and Insight. Its two Divisions are (Training & Education and Information & Data) Wilmington's portfolio of offerings includes data, information, intelligence, and solution sales; professional education, training, events and services; professional accreditation and assessment; and large, industry leading annual networking events. Geographic areas of presence, Europe (excluding the UK), North America, and the Rest of the World.