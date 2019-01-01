QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
22.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
WestKam Gold Corp is a gold exploration company engaged in acquiring and exploring gold deposits. It is focused on the development of the Bonaparte Gold Project near Kamloops, British Columbia. The company operates in one business segment being the acquisition and exploration of assets in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WestKam Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WestKam Gold (WKGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WestKam Gold (OTCPK: WKGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WestKam Gold's (WKGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WestKam Gold.

Q

What is the target price for WestKam Gold (WKGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WestKam Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for WestKam Gold (WKGFF)?

A

The stock price for WestKam Gold (OTCPK: WKGFF) is $0.0886 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:49:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WestKam Gold (WKGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WestKam Gold.

Q

When is WestKam Gold (OTCPK:WKGFF) reporting earnings?

A

WestKam Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WestKam Gold (WKGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WestKam Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does WestKam Gold (WKGFF) operate in?

A

WestKam Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.