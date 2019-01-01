QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ: WINC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF's (WINC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC)?

A

The stock price for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ: WINC) is $25.07 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) reporting earnings?

A

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) operate in?

A

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.