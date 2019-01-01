QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc is a technology company providing solutions to oil and gas exploration and production companies to maximize oil and gas production. The firm provides solutions for oil well stimulation, secondary oil recovery, and environmental groundwater remediation. It has two processes namely the Powerwave process which is an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials including sedimentary soils and fractured rock, and Primawave process which is an effective method for aiding in-situ (in-ground) environmental groundwater remediation clean-up strategies in contaminated sites. Geographically it earns key revenue from the Middle East.

Analyst Ratings

Wavefront Tech Solns Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wavefront Tech Solns (WFTSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wavefront Tech Solns (OTCQB: WFTSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Wavefront Tech Solns's (WFTSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wavefront Tech Solns.

Q

What is the target price for Wavefront Tech Solns (WFTSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wavefront Tech Solns

Q

Current Stock Price for Wavefront Tech Solns (WFTSF)?

A

The stock price for Wavefront Tech Solns (OTCQB: WFTSF) is $0.1975 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:35:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wavefront Tech Solns (WFTSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wavefront Tech Solns.

Q

When is Wavefront Tech Solns (OTCQB:WFTSF) reporting earnings?

A

Wavefront Tech Solns does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wavefront Tech Solns (WFTSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wavefront Tech Solns.

Q

What sector and industry does Wavefront Tech Solns (WFTSF) operate in?

A

Wavefront Tech Solns is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.