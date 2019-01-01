QQQ
Range
23.65 - 23.82
Vol / Avg.
422.4K/1.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.7 - 25.19
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.68
P/E
42.91
EPS
0.18
Shares
142.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Welbilt Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and supplying of equipment for the commercial foodservice market which is used by commercial and institutional foodservice operators including full-service restaurants, quick-service restaurant chains, hotels, resorts, cruise ships, caterers, supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, schools, and other institutions. The group offers various products such as grills, induction cookers braising pans, steamers, and others under the brands name such as Cleveland, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, and others. The firm's geographical segments include Americas, EMEA, and APAC. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Welbilt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Welbilt (WBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Welbilt's (WBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Welbilt (WBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) was reported by Barclays on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting WBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.95% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Welbilt (WBT)?

A

The stock price for Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) is $23.775 last updated Today at 4:25:29 PM.

Q

Does Welbilt (WBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Welbilt.

Q

When is Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) reporting earnings?

A

Welbilt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Welbilt (WBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Welbilt.

Q

What sector and industry does Welbilt (WBT) operate in?

A

Welbilt is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.