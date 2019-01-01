Wacom Co Ltd is a Japan-based manufacturer of display products. The firm's operations are organized in three segments--the brands segment, which develops, manufactures, and distributes graphic design tablets used to produce film, animation, and photographs; the components segment, which sells components and modules for smartphones and tablets; and the others segment, which develops and sells computer-aided design products. The firm has operations in the United States, Europe, China, India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia.