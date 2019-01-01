QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.28/3.83%
52 Wk
5.9 - 8.43
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
12.82
EPS
23.97
Shares
159M
Outstanding
Wacom Co Ltd is a Japan-based manufacturer of display products. The firm's operations are organized in three segments--the brands segment, which develops, manufactures, and distributes graphic design tablets used to produce film, animation, and photographs; the components segment, which sells components and modules for smartphones and tablets; and the others segment, which develops and sells computer-aided design products. The firm has operations in the United States, Europe, China, India, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Analyst Ratings

Wacom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wacom (WACMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wacom (OTCPK: WACMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wacom's (WACMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wacom.

Q

What is the target price for Wacom (WACMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wacom

Q

Current Stock Price for Wacom (WACMF)?

A

The stock price for Wacom (OTCPK: WACMF) is $7.19 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:15:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wacom (WACMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wacom.

Q

When is Wacom (OTCPK:WACMF) reporting earnings?

A

Wacom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wacom (WACMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wacom.

Q

What sector and industry does Wacom (WACMF) operate in?

A

Wacom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.