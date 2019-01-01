QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Viaspace Inc is an US-based renewable energy company. It is involved in the renewable energy based on biomass, in particular, its dedicated energy crop with the trademarked name Giant King Grass (GKC). The company focuses on GKG, which is a natural hybrid, non-genetically modified, fast-growing, perennial grass, which can be used to generate low carbon and renewable electricity by direct burning in a biomass power plant, and can be made into pellets that can replace some of the coal in existing power plants thus reducing carbon emissions. In addition, the GKC can also be used as a feedstock for biochemicals and bioplastics. Geographically, the activities are generally carried out through the region of United States.

Viaspace Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viaspace (VSPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viaspace (OTCEM: VSPC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Viaspace's (VSPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viaspace.

Q

What is the target price for Viaspace (VSPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viaspace

Q

Current Stock Price for Viaspace (VSPC)?

A

The stock price for Viaspace (OTCEM: VSPC) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 19:22:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Viaspace (VSPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viaspace.

Q

When is Viaspace (OTCEM:VSPC) reporting earnings?

A

Viaspace does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viaspace (VSPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viaspace.

Q

What sector and industry does Viaspace (VSPC) operate in?

A

Viaspace is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.