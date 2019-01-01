Viaspace Inc is an US-based renewable energy company. It is involved in the renewable energy based on biomass, in particular, its dedicated energy crop with the trademarked name Giant King Grass (GKC). The company focuses on GKG, which is a natural hybrid, non-genetically modified, fast-growing, perennial grass, which can be used to generate low carbon and renewable electricity by direct burning in a biomass power plant, and can be made into pellets that can replace some of the coal in existing power plants thus reducing carbon emissions. In addition, the GKC can also be used as a feedstock for biochemicals and bioplastics. Geographically, the activities are generally carried out through the region of United States.