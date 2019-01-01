QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ: VSDA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF's (VSDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)?

A

The stock price for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ: VSDA) is $43.9614 last updated Today at 3:47:39 PM.

Q

Does VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) reporting earnings?

A

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) operate in?

A

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.