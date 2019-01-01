QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/101.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
125.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
810.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Verde Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage company. It primarily explore for gold in Malaysia. It holds interests in the Merapoh Gold Mine, which is located in northern Pahang and in the middle of Malaysia's gold metallogenic belt. The group primarily explore for gold in Malaysia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Verde Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Verde Resources (VRDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Verde Resources's (VRDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Verde Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Verde Resources (VRDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Verde Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Verde Resources (VRDR)?

A

The stock price for Verde Resources (OTCQB: VRDR) is $0.155 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:46:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Verde Resources (VRDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Verde Resources.

Q

When is Verde Resources (OTCQB:VRDR) reporting earnings?

A

Verde Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Verde Resources (VRDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Verde Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Verde Resources (VRDR) operate in?

A

Verde Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.