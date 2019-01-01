QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Volcan Holdings Inc operates in the industrial metals and minerals industry. The company is engaged in mineral exploration and development in Australia. The primary business is a bauxite alumina resource company.

Analyst Ratings

Volcan Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volcan Holdings (VOHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volcan Holdings (OTCPK: VOHO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Volcan Holdings's (VOHO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volcan Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Volcan Holdings (VOHO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Volcan Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Volcan Holdings (VOHO)?

A

The stock price for Volcan Holdings (OTCPK: VOHO) is $0.045 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Volcan Holdings (VOHO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volcan Holdings.

Q

When is Volcan Holdings (OTCPK:VOHO) reporting earnings?

A

Volcan Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Volcan Holdings (VOHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volcan Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Volcan Holdings (VOHO) operate in?

A

Volcan Holdings is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.