QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.15 - 2.23
Vol / Avg.
49.1K/191.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.05 - 5.85
Mkt Cap
233.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.44
Shares
107.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 3 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 11:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Jun 8, 2021, 9:57AM
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 10:33AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 6:46AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Venator Materials PLC is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. Its products comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. The company market its products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments, Titanium Dioxide, which consists of its TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Titanium Dioxide segment. The company's key product lines include TiO2, color pigments, functional additives, timber treatment and water treatment products.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000-0.050 -0.0500
REV540.440M535.000M-5.440M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Venator Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Venator Materials (VNTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Venator Materials's (VNTR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Venator Materials (VNTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting VNTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.61% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Venator Materials (VNTR)?

A

The stock price for Venator Materials (NYSE: VNTR) is $2.18 last updated Today at 3:36:58 PM.

Q

Does Venator Materials (VNTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Venator Materials.

Q

When is Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) reporting earnings?

A

Venator Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Venator Materials (VNTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Venator Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Venator Materials (VNTR) operate in?

A

Venator Materials is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.