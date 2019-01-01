Venator Materials PLC is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. Its products comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. The company market its products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments, Titanium Dioxide, which consists of its TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Titanium Dioxide segment. The company's key product lines include TiO2, color pigments, functional additives, timber treatment and water treatment products.