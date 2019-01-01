VMware (NYSE:VMW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VMware
VMware Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VMware (NYSE: VMW) was reported by RBC Capital on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $142.50 expecting VMW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.24% upside). 23 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VMware (NYSE: VMW) was provided by RBC Capital, and VMware downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VMware, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VMware was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VMware (VMW) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $140.00 to $142.50. The current price VMware (VMW) is trading at is $129.26, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
