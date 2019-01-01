Avivagen Inc is a Canadian based company operating in the healthcare sector. It develops science-based, natural health products for animals. It develops and commercializes products for livestock feeds to replace antibiotics for growth promotion and to help prevent disease by supporting the animal's health defenses. The company's products are based on OxC-beta Technology. Its geographical segments include the Philippines, which is the key revenue driver; Mexico; Thailand; United States; Malaysia; Taiwan; Brazil; and others.