Avivagen Inc is a Canadian based company operating in the healthcare sector. It develops science-based, natural health products for animals. It develops and commercializes products for livestock feeds to replace antibiotics for growth promotion and to help prevent disease by supporting the animal's health defenses. The company's products are based on OxC-beta Technology. Its geographical segments include the Philippines, which is the key revenue driver; Mexico; Thailand; United States; Malaysia; Taiwan; Brazil; and others.

Avivagen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Avivagen (VIVXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avivagen (OTCQB: VIVXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avivagen's (VIVXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avivagen.

Q

What is the target price for Avivagen (VIVXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avivagen

Q

Current Stock Price for Avivagen (VIVXF)?

A

The stock price for Avivagen (OTCQB: VIVXF) is $0.1778 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:29:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avivagen (VIVXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avivagen.

Q

When is Avivagen (OTCQB:VIVXF) reporting earnings?

A

Avivagen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avivagen (VIVXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avivagen.

Q

What sector and industry does Avivagen (VIVXF) operate in?

A

Avivagen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.