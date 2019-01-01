QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Versailles Financial Corp is an Ohio chartered savings and loan company. Its business consists of accepting savings accounts and certificates of deposits from the general public and investing those deposits. The company also offers real estate loans and other services.

Versailles Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Versailles Financial (VERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Versailles Financial (OTCEM: VERF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Versailles Financial's (VERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Versailles Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Versailles Financial (VERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Versailles Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Versailles Financial (VERF)?

A

The stock price for Versailles Financial (OTCEM: VERF) is $21 last updated Wed Jan 05 2022 14:53:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Versailles Financial (VERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Versailles Financial.

Q

When is Versailles Financial (OTCEM:VERF) reporting earnings?

A

Versailles Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Versailles Financial (VERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Versailles Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Versailles Financial (VERF) operate in?

A

Versailles Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.