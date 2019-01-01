VARIA US PPTYS LTD by VARIA US PPTYS LTD. Stock (OTC:VARNF), Quotes and News Summary

VARIA US PPTYS LTD by VARIA US PPTYS LTD. Stock (OTC: VARNF)
|Day Range- - -
|52 Wk Range- - -
|Open / Close- / -
|Float / Outstanding- / -
|Vol / Avg.- / -
|Mkt Cap-
|P/E-
|50d Avg. Price-
|Div / Yield-
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS-
You can purchase shares of VARIA US PPTYS LTD by VARIA US PPTYS LTD. (OTCPK: VARNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for VARIA US PPTYS LTD by VARIA US PPTYS LTD..
There is no analysis for VARIA US PPTYS LTD by VARIA US PPTYS LTD.
The stock price for VARIA US PPTYS LTD by VARIA US PPTYS LTD. (OTCPK: VARNF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for VARIA US PPTYS LTD by VARIA US PPTYS LTD..
VARIA US PPTYS LTD by VARIA US PPTYS LTD. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for VARIA US PPTYS LTD by VARIA US PPTYS LTD..