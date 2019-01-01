QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Umami Sustainable Seafood Inc owns and operates aquaculture facilities. Its facilities are in the Croatian territorial waters of the Adriatic Sea where it farms Northern Bluefin Tuna ("NBT") for sale primarily into the Japanese sushi and sashimi market.

Umami Sustainable Seafood Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Umami Sustainable Seafood (UMAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCEM: UMAM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Umami Sustainable Seafood's (UMAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Umami Sustainable Seafood.

Q

What is the target price for Umami Sustainable Seafood (UMAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Umami Sustainable Seafood

Q

Current Stock Price for Umami Sustainable Seafood (UMAM)?

A

The stock price for Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCEM: UMAM) is $0.000019 last updated Wed Dec 15 2021 19:45:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Umami Sustainable Seafood (UMAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umami Sustainable Seafood.

Q

When is Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCEM:UMAM) reporting earnings?

A

Umami Sustainable Seafood does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Umami Sustainable Seafood (UMAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Umami Sustainable Seafood.

Q

What sector and industry does Umami Sustainable Seafood (UMAM) operate in?

A

Umami Sustainable Seafood is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.