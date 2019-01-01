Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK), Dividends

Ucommune International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ucommune International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Ucommune International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on July 1, 2015.
