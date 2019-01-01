ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ucommune International
(NASDAQ:UK)
3.73
0.25[7.18%]
At close: Jun 3
4.50
0.77[20.64%]
After Hours: 8:32AM EDT
Day High/Low3.1 - 3.77
52 Week High/Low0.21 - 5.19
Open / Close3.77 / 3.71
Float / Outstanding3.7M / 4.4M
Vol / Avg.3K / 409.6K
Mkt Cap16.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.21
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-354.27
Total Float3.7M

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK), Dividends

Ucommune International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ucommune International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.2

Last Dividend

Jun 26, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ucommune International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ucommune International (UK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ucommune International. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on July 1, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Ucommune International (UK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ucommune International (UK). The last dividend payout was on July 1, 2015 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next Ucommune International (UK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ucommune International (UK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on July 1, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)?
A

Ucommune International has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Ucommune International (UK) was $0.10 and was paid out next on July 1, 2015.

Browse dividends on all stocks.