There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
United American Petroleum Corp is an energy service provider. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its principal business is the acquisition of leasehold interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, either directly or indirectly, and the exploitation and development of properties subject to these leases. The company owns interests in oil and gas properties in Texas that include The Marcee 1 Interest, The Lozano Interest, and The Welder Interest.

United American Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United American Petroleum (UAPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United American Petroleum (OTCPK: UAPC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United American Petroleum's (UAPC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United American Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for United American Petroleum (UAPC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United American Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for United American Petroleum (UAPC)?

A

The stock price for United American Petroleum (OTCPK: UAPC) is $0.00536 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:48:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United American Petroleum (UAPC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United American Petroleum.

Q

When is United American Petroleum (OTCPK:UAPC) reporting earnings?

A

United American Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United American Petroleum (UAPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United American Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does United American Petroleum (UAPC) operate in?

A

United American Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.