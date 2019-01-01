United American Petroleum Corp is an energy service provider. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its principal business is the acquisition of leasehold interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, either directly or indirectly, and the exploitation and development of properties subject to these leases. The company owns interests in oil and gas properties in Texas that include The Marcee 1 Interest, The Lozano Interest, and The Welder Interest.