Tyro Payments is an Australian financial technology company engaged in providing routing payments solutions and business banking products to merchants. The firm mainly caters to small to medium-size enterprises in the hospitality, retail and health sectors. It is also expanding its reach into the trade, accommodation and services verticals. Tyro's value propositions include extensive industry-specific solutions, ease of integration with point-of-sale systems, broad acceptance of payment types and a variety of ancillary features. Despite Tyro's historic focus on in-store sales, it is also building up online gateways to facilitate e-commerce transactions and build out a multichannel payment solution. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.