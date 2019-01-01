QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.8/1.65%
52 Wk
36.75 - 49.07
Mkt Cap
120.1M
Payout Ratio
9.46
Open
-
P/E
7.65
EPS
1.64
Shares
2.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Tri County Financial Group Inc is a United States-based holding company. It provides banking and mortgage banking services and insurance services to individuals and businesses. It offers deposit products such as demand deposits & certificates of deposit, and its primary lending products are agribusiness, commercial, real estate mortgage and installment loans, and secondary market mortgage activities.

Tri County Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tri County Financial (TYFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tri County Financial (OTCQX: TYFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tri County Financial's (TYFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tri County Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Tri County Financial (TYFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tri County Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Tri County Financial (TYFG)?

A

The stock price for Tri County Financial (OTCQX: TYFG) is $48.5 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:36:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tri County Financial (TYFG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 4, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Tri County Financial (OTCQX:TYFG) reporting earnings?

A

Tri County Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tri County Financial (TYFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tri County Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Tri County Financial (TYFG) operate in?

A

Tri County Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.