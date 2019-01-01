QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Tongxin International Ltd is an independent supplier of EVBS in China, is capable of providing EVBS for both the commercial truck and light vehicle market segments. EVBS consists of exterior body panels including doors, floor pans, hoods, side panels and fenders. Further, the company also designs, fabricates and tests dies used in the vehicle body structure manufacturing process.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tongxin Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tongxin Intl (TXIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tongxin Intl (OTCEM: TXIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tongxin Intl's (TXIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tongxin Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Tongxin Intl (TXIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tongxin Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Tongxin Intl (TXIC)?

A

The stock price for Tongxin Intl (OTCEM: TXIC) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 20:35:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tongxin Intl (TXIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tongxin Intl.

Q

When is Tongxin Intl (OTCEM:TXIC) reporting earnings?

A

Tongxin Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tongxin Intl (TXIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tongxin Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Tongxin Intl (TXIC) operate in?

A

Tongxin Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.