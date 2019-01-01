|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.370
|0.300
|-0.0700
|REV
|126.550M
|126.808M
|258.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Tivity Health’s space includes: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY), Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH), Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN), Apria (NASDAQ:APR) and ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP).
The latest price target for Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting TVTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) is $26.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Tivity Health.
Tivity Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tivity Health.
Tivity Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.