Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Tivity Health Inc is a provider of fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. The company offers an integrated portfolio of solutions to help people live longer and be healthier, including its SilverSneakers senior fitness program, Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, Prime Fitness, WholeHealth Living, and Wisely Well.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.300 -0.0700
REV126.550M126.808M258.000K

Tivity Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tivity Health (TVTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tivity Health's (TVTY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Tivity Health (TVTY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting TVTY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.15% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tivity Health (TVTY)?

A

The stock price for Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) is $26.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tivity Health (TVTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tivity Health.

Q

When is Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) reporting earnings?

A

Tivity Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Tivity Health (TVTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tivity Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Tivity Health (TVTY) operate in?

A

Tivity Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.