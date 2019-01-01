WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp provides subscription television service through an over the top (OTT) service platform. The company offers consumers with live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices based on customer locations and subscriptions from around the world through any internet enabled device. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air content across Smart TVs and digital media receivers, including GoogleTV, AppleTV, Amazon FireTV, iPhone, iPad, Droid Smartphone, and TabletPCs. Geographically, operation of the corporation is functioned through the United States.