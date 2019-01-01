QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.67 - 0.73
Mkt Cap
28.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
42.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Tuga Innovations Inc is a development-stage electric vehicle company involved in the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. It is engaged in the reduction of urban mobility difficulties by developing a three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicle.

Analyst Ratings

Tuga Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tuga (TUGAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tuga (OTCPK: TUGAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Tuga's (TUGAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tuga.

Q

What is the target price for Tuga (TUGAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tuga

Q

Current Stock Price for Tuga (TUGAF)?

A

The stock price for Tuga (OTCPK: TUGAF) is $0.669 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:22:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tuga (TUGAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tuga.

Q

When is Tuga (OTCPK:TUGAF) reporting earnings?

A

Tuga does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tuga (TUGAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tuga.

Q

What sector and industry does Tuga (TUGAF) operate in?

A

Tuga is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.