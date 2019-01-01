QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
18.34
Shares
134.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
TS Tech Co Ltd is a manufacturer of seats for automobiles and motorcycles. The company also produces interior trim and interior components for automobiles, and motorcycle parts and accessories. Honda Motor and its affiliates account for nearly all sales of TS Tech, while the company also sells to Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Fuji Heavy Industries, and Paramount Bed. TS Tech generates the majority of its revenue from the production and sale of automobile seats. The strongest regions for TS Tech with regard to operating income are China, Americas, and Japan.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TS Tech Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TS Tech Co (TTCAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TS Tech Co (OTCPK: TTCAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TS Tech Co's (TTCAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for TS Tech Co.

Q

What is the target price for TS Tech Co (TTCAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for TS Tech Co

Q

Current Stock Price for TS Tech Co (TTCAF)?

A

The stock price for TS Tech Co (OTCPK: TTCAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TS Tech Co (TTCAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TS Tech Co.

Q

When is TS Tech Co (OTCPK:TTCAF) reporting earnings?

A

TS Tech Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is TS Tech Co (TTCAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TS Tech Co.

Q

What sector and industry does TS Tech Co (TTCAF) operate in?

A

TS Tech Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.