TS Tech Co Ltd is a manufacturer of seats for automobiles and motorcycles. The company also produces interior trim and interior components for automobiles, and motorcycle parts and accessories. Honda Motor and its affiliates account for nearly all sales of TS Tech, while the company also sells to Suzuki, Yamaha, Kawasaki, Fuji Heavy Industries, and Paramount Bed. TS Tech generates the majority of its revenue from the production and sale of automobile seats. The strongest regions for TS Tech with regard to operating income are China, Americas, and Japan.