QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.32/2.47%
52 Wk
12.95 - 12.95
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
41.27
Open
-
P/E
18.14
EPS
0.2
Shares
126.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Terveystalo PLC provides healthcare services. The company offers primary and specialized healthcare services to corporate, private, and public sector customers. Its healthcare service offering includes general practice and specialist medical care, diagnostic services, outpatient surgery, dental services, and other adjacent services; it covers the entire integrated treatment chain of healthcare. The operating segment consists of the firm's operations in Sweden, Estonia and the Netherlands. Substantial revenue is derived from Finland operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Terveystalo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Terveystalo (TTALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Terveystalo (OTCPK: TTALF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Terveystalo's (TTALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Terveystalo.

Q

What is the target price for Terveystalo (TTALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Terveystalo

Q

Current Stock Price for Terveystalo (TTALF)?

A

The stock price for Terveystalo (OTCPK: TTALF) is $12.95 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Terveystalo (TTALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Terveystalo.

Q

When is Terveystalo (OTCPK:TTALF) reporting earnings?

A

Terveystalo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Terveystalo (TTALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Terveystalo.

Q

What sector and industry does Terveystalo (TTALF) operate in?

A

Terveystalo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.